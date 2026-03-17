Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya expecting first child after 10 years of marriage: Report

New Delhi:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, one of television’s most loved couples, are reportedly stepping into a new phase in their lives as they are expecting their first child. The buzz has brought a sense of quiet happiness among their families and close friends, many of whom have followed their journey over the years. The couple got married in 2016, and fans have loved them ever since.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to become parents?

Nearly a decade into their marriage, Divyanka and Vivek are said to be preparing to welcome their first child, says a report by The Times of India. Sources close to the couple shared that their families are thrilled and have already begun making arrangements for the newest addition. The couple is believed to be spending this phase quietly, surrounded by loved ones.

Reportedly, Divyanka's baby shower is also being planned. It is likely to remain intimate, with close friends and members of the television fraternity coming together to celebrate the news. An official confirmation on the same from the couple is awaited.

When Divyanka and Vivek spoke about having a baby

Last year, the couple addressed questions around having kids. During a vlog, Vivek responded to a fan asking about kids. He said, “Iska jawab mere pass nahi hai. Iska jawab khuda ke pass hai. Bhagwan, Allah, unke pass hai. Unse jaake pucho. Jab hoga tab pata chal jayega.” (I don’t have an answer to this. God has the answer to this. Go and ask him. Whenever it happens, you will know). To this, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress said, “Kon hi rok sakega iss information ko?” (Who will be able to stop this information?) and Vivek replied, “Hum chah kar bhi nahi rok sakenge (Even if we want, we won’t be able to stop this)."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's love story

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where what began as a friendship slowly turned into a relationship. They got married on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal, in a ceremony that was intimate yet grand, attended by close friends and members of the television industry.

Also read: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their first child: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'