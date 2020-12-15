Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA Divyanka Tripathi turns host for 'Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been roped in to host the show, Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime. The special series will present a comprehensive and dramatised account of heinous crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse, in an effort to act an eye-opener for viewers. "Throughout their life cycle, women tend to forget their strength owing to social or family pressures. At times women are not even aware that they are being suppressed or oppressed. It's a fact that every day there are a number of women who are subjected to various atrocities irrespective of their age. But how many of these get reported?

Why are women, being the victims, subjected to shame and ostracised? Personally speaking, a woman doesn't want this to happen to her or isn't ‘asking for it'. There is a huge gap in the mindset and perception that needs to be bridged and it's the need of the hour," Divyanka said.

"I feel it's about time we women took the baton of our dignity in our own hands. We must stop teaching both our sons and daughters that women are damsels in distress and that it's the responsibility of a prince charming to rescue them. A woman doesn't need to wait for her prince charming. She is capable in every way.

This can only happen when we as women start valuing ourselves and the women around us. Keeping this in mind, I have teamed up with 'Crime Patrol' for their upcoming chapter 'Women Against Crime'," she added.

The show airs from December 21 on Sony Entertainment Television.