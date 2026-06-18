June 18, 2026
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  4. Divyanka Tripathi shares pics from maternity photoshoot weeks after welcoming twins: 'Some memories become…'

Divyanka Tripathi shares pics from maternity photoshoot weeks after welcoming twins: 'Some memories become…'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi shared unseen pictures from her maternity photoshoot weeks after welcoming twin baby boys, where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump with husband Vivek Dahiya. Fans and Bollywood stars flooded the post with heartfelt messages.

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi Image Source : Instagram/ Divyanka Tripathi
New Delhi:

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi on Wednesday shared a series of unseen pictures from her maternity photoshoot with husband Vivek Dahiya, weeks after the couple welcomed their twins. The post has quickly caught the attention of industry colleagues and fans.

For the unversed, the TV couple Divyanka and Vivek welcomed twin boys on May 26, 2026. They announced the news of the arrival of twin baby boys with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Divyanka Tripathi shares unseen pictures from maternity photoshoot with husband Vivek Dahiya

Along with the photos, Divyanka Tripathi added a heartfelt caption that read, "The world saw a couple waiting. We were carrying a whole new world within us.' Some memories become even more beautiful once you know the ending." Take a look below:

How did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first meet?

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met while working together on Star Plus' hit serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where their friendship gradually grew stronger and eventually turned into a relationship. Over the years, they became one of television’s most admired couples. The duo got married on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi adores her twin boys, on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan says…

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