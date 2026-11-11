Divyanka Tripathi's old video shows her seeking twins' blessings from guard who died in Diwali fire

TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a narrow escape from a building fire incident that took place on Diwali. While they had to bear the consequences of material damage, the couple was shocked when they heard that their building security guard, Dhanpat uncle, had lost his life in the fire.

Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya posted a long statement on social media and attached a video of one of their fond memories with them.

Revisiting Divyanka's video with their security guard

The video was from the first time Divyanka and Vivek brought their twin sons home. While walking through the gate of their building, Divyanka turned towards their security guard and showed him her baby. He looked, smiled and blessed them. The video had gone viral in May as well, when the actress welcomed her boys. Here is the video:

Divyanka, Vivek reveal what happened on the night of Diwali

Revealing what happened, Divyanka and Vivek wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead… him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted. We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams."

She then explained what unfolded on the night of Diwali. "On the night before Diwali and Viv’s birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff. For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle. Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true."

"As Diwali arrived, electricity was gradually restored. The gas supply and lifts were reinstated the day after Diwali, following diligent safety checks. But normalcy didn’t return with them. Our entire wing had come to a standstill, and not merely because of the infrastructural damage. The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo. It’s taken us time to even find the words to speak about that night," she further wrote.

"Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children’s tomorrow. We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone’s presence for granted. May your soul rest in peace," she concluded.

Divyanka and Vivek welcomed their twin boys in May 2026.

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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya escape Mumbai building fire with twins; mourn security guard's death