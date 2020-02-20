Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
Divyanka Tripathi bags best TV actress awards at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020

Divyanka Tripathi 'feels honoured' to have won such a prestigious award.

New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2020 20:30 IST
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who had played the lead role in the long-running TV show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", on Thursday won the best television actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 here.

"I was long waiting for this award. It's a very prestigious award show and I am honoured to be a part of it. I think it will be the best gem on my trophy wall. I am thankful to the team of DPIFF," Divyanka said.

The actress has also featured in shows such as "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and "Adaalat". Apart from the fiction space, she has also participated in reality shows. Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya had also won the "Nach Baliye" show.

