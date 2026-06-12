Divyanka Tripathi adores her twin boys, on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan says…

New Delhi:

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a new phase of their lives as they welcomed twin baby boys after 10 years of marriage. Earlier this year, in March, the couple shared the news of their pregnancy and kept fans updated with adorable photos and videos throughout the journey.

On June 12, the new mother shared adorable photos with her baby boys, leaving the internet swooning.

Divyanka Tripathi adores her twins

In a set of two new photos, Divyanka Tripathi was seen enjoying her new journey as a mother to the fullest. Cradling her baby boys in her arms, she was seen adoring them with love and affection. "Thanks for choosing me", she wrote with two blue hearts and two evil eye emojis for her twin boys. Take a look:

The couple's industry friends and fans showered their love on the photos. Ruhaanika Dhawan, who played Divyanka's daughter Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, replied with two red hearts and evil eye emojis.

How Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced the arrival of their babies

The happy news was announced on Instagram with a heartwarming post featuring two baby boys dressed in blue, sitting on clouds. The picture carried the message: "We asked for happiness... God said, "Take double" Blessed with twin baby boys."

Sharing their excitement, the couple wrote, "The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's love story

Divyanka and Vivek's love story began on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they first became friends before falling in love. Over the years, they have emerged as one of television's most adored couples. The duo tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal in the presence of their families, close friends and several members of the television industry.

With the arrival of their twin boys, the couple has now embraced parenthood, and fans have already begun showering them with love and blessings for this new chapter.

Also read: Photos: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make first appearance with twins in their arms