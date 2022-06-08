Disha Vakani to NOT return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi confirms new Dayaben's entry soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ever since the makers of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dropped the trailer of the upcoming episode social media was abuzz with several speculations about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to the show after 5 years. Finally, producer Asit Modi who had previously expressed that he would love to have her back has broken his silence on the ongoing reports of Disha's return to the show. He has informed that Disha Vakani will not be entering the show and they will be introducing a new face for Dayaben's role. While talking to ETimes, Asit confirmed, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon."

On being asked about her replacement, Asit said, "The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting."

"We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated," he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing the character of Dayaben the most since 2017. And this update would sure;y leave them heartbroken.