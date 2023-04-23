Disha Salian's ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai gets married to TV actress Sheen Dass | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Salian's ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai gets married to TV actress Sheen Dass

Disha Salian's ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai got married to TV actress Sheen Dass in Srinagar. The actress rose to fame with her role in the TV show Piya Albela. The wedding took place in the presence of the couple's close friends and family. Two years after Disha Salian's death, her ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai found love again and tied the knot. The photos of their wedding are going viral on the internet.

Sheen Das also took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her wedding. Rohan and Sheen tied the knot on April 22 with a beautiful backdrop of the Kashmir valleys. Sharing the photos, Sheen wrote, "Sheen & Rohan. "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.""

Earlier, talking about the wedding, Rohan Rai told Etimes, "Sheen’s family gets quite emotional whenever they talk about Kashmir, so we wanted to build some beautiful memories there. The wedding will be a two-day intimate ceremony. Besides our families, a few close industry friends have been invited."

Rohan and Sheen worked in the 2018 show Piyaa Albela and later reconnected after Disha's death. Disha Salian was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager. A few days ago, the government asked the state to conduct an investigation by SIT.

