Disha Parmar squashes pregnancy rumours after date night pictures with hubby Rahul Vaidya go viral

Television popular actress Disha Parmar garnered a lot of attention recently when she was snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. The actress was seen wearing an oversized orange shirt and blue jeans. This led to speculations that Disha is pregnant. Fans were quick to comment that she has gained some weight. On Friday (February 18), Disha addressed the rumours surrounding her pregnancy. She took to Instagram and squashed all rumours and joked that she will never be wearing an oversized shirt.

She wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!" she wrote, adding crying and laughing emojis. She also clarified, "Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant."

Take a look:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the know on July 16, 2021. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings in the industry. They also hosted a reception for their friends from the industry. The couple often shares adorable pictures and videos of themselves on social media platforms.

Check out some of their most loved up pictures here:

For the unversed, Rahul had proposed to Disha on national TV when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. On the work front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta, playing the role of Priya.