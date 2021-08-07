Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YOGITADISHA Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta's FIRST photo from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 shoot goes viral

TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara leading duo Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are all set to recreate their magic of their chemistry on the small screen once again with their new show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. While the makers have not made an official announcement yet, the first pictures of the duo from the shoot have already broken the internet. Soon after the headlines showed that Disha and Nakuul will be reuniting after eight years, their picture from what looks like the promo shoot for the show surfaced on the internet.

In the viral photo, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta can be seen standing in a restaurant as the latter tries out a dish. The duo looks good together. While Nakuul looks handsome in a navy blue suit, Disha looks gorgeous in a yellow Kurti and white scarf. Check out the viral pictures here-

Nakuul Mehta also took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he is on a shoot. He shared a video that started with him showing his vanity van and then looking into the camera. In the video, Nakuul is seen wearing the same suit along with a mask.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were seen together in their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. The show ended in 2014 after a successful run for two years. Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in lead roles. It started in 2011 and ended in 2014.

It was earlier said that Divyanka Tripathi will play the protagonist opposite Nakuul Mehta but she later confirmed that she has rejected the show. She told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became parents to a baby boy earlier this year who they named Sufi. The child had to undergo surgery soon after his birth as he was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal As Sufi turned six months old recently, Nakuul shared a beautiful family picture and wrote, "The parents are 6 months old today... Thank you for choosing us @babysufim."