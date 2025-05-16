Dipika Kakar diagnosed with 'tennis ball-sized' liver tumour, husband Shoaib Ibrahim reveals in latest vlog Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared the health update on Thursday in his YouTube vlog.

New Delhi:

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef India, has been diagnosed with a 'tennis-ball-sized' liver tumour. Her husband and actor, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared the health update in his latest vlog on Thursday.

Taking to the YouTube channel, Shoaib uploaded a video titled, 'Need Your Prayers'. In the video, he said, "Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and at first we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He prescribed some antibiotics and asked her to get a blood test done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I came back, she was fine. Then after Papa's birthday, she started having pain once again, and meanwhile, the blood test report came, which indicated that she had an infection in her body".

He further said, "Our doctor asked us to come again, and when we met him, he asked us to get a CT scan done, and it showed that Deepika has a tumour on the left side of her liver. It is as big as a tennis ball in size. This was very shocking for us".

Shoaib also informed that the doctors have asked Dipika to get hospitalised for more tests to check if the tumour is cancerous or not. Although the initial reports showed that it is not cancer, they are now waiting for a few more reports, which will determine the further treatment.

Apart from this, Shoaib has requested fans to pray for Dipika Kakar. For the unversed, 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Dipika married her co-star Shoaib in 2018 in Bhopal. The duo welcomed their son named 'Ruhaan' on June 21, 2023.

