Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia trolled for tagging Pakistan PMO in Independence Day Tweet. Deletes

Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia was trolled after she made an embarrassing error on social media. Like many other celebrities, she wished her fans on 76th Independence day. Dipika shared a picture of herself holding the national flag as she wished her followers on the occasion but she by mistake tagged the Pakistan Prime Minister’s office (PMO). While the tweet has been removed, netizens have taken the screengrab of the post and now its viral.

On August 15, Dipika Chikhlia shared the Independence Day wish on social media alongside a picture of herself wearing a white kurta as she held the national flag. However, the actress tagged Pakistan PMO in her tweet. "Happy Independence Day, PakPMO," she wrote. Although she was quick to delete the tweet, the internet was faster.

Netizens mocked her by saying, 'what's wrong with Sita? She is saluting Ravan!'. A user wrote "Hey Prabhu, kahaan hai aap?Ab toh avtaar lena hi hoga."

Later, Dipika uploaded another video on Instagram, wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day.

Dipika was trolled for holding a glass in viral pic

This isn't the first time that Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita was trolled. Earlier she was mocked for sharing a photo in which she was wearing a school dress and holding a glass in her hand. Fans were upset and called out the actress for allegedly consuming and promoting alcohol. While the veteran actress deleted her post, the photo went viral and netizens continued with the trolling. Later, speaking to a portal, she clarified that she wasn't drinking alcohol.

Dipika said she wasn't expecting that the photo would upset people. "I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans' sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika," she told ETimes.

The actress clarified that she was not drinking alcohol. "I am not into alcohol. It was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood," she noted.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Dipika is married to businessman Hemant Topiwala since 1991 and has two daughters - Nidhi Topiwala (working as a makeup artist) and Juhi Topiwala.

