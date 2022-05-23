Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita wasn't drinking alcohol in viral school uniform pic | DEETS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita was brutally shared for sharing a photo in which she's wearing a school dress and holding a glass in her hand. Fans were upset and called out the actress for allegedly consuming and promoting alcohol. While the veteran actress deleted her post, the photo went viral and netizens continued with the trolling. Later, speaking to a portal, she clarified that she wasn't drinking alcohol.

Dipika said she wasn't expecting that the photo would upset people. "I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans' sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika," she told ETimes and reasoned why she deleted the post. "I realised people had got unhappy. There's enough happening in the world. Why add one more issue? I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I am not trying to evade my larger-than-life image and explain that main insaan hoon," she said.

The actress clarified that she was not drinking alcohol. "I am not into alcohol. It was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood," she noted.

For the unversed, On Sunday (May 22), taking to Instagram, Dipika Chikhlia posted a set of pictures with her friends in which she was seen wearing a white shirt, skirt, sneakers and a necktie. Seemingly, the actress was a part of a theme party with friends, who dressed in similar attire.

Alongside the pictures, Dipika wrote, "Off to school on a Sunday." The post was deleted after it received flack on the Internet.

On the personal front, Dipika is married to businessman Hemant Topiwala since 1991 and has two daughters - Nidhi Topiwala (working as a makeup artist) and Juhi Topiwala.