Dilip Kumar Death: Aman Verma pays tribute by sharing picture of himself looking exactly like the legend

Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as Tragedy King, was laid to rest with state honours on Wednesday evening. Dilip Kumar, who created magic on the Indian silver screen with movies such as 'Andaz', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam', died at the age of 98. Several Bollywood and Television celebrities paid tribute to the legend who created magic on the Indian silver screen with movies such as 'Andaz', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam.' One amongst those was popular TV actor and anchor Aman Verma who shared a collage of two pictures-- one of his and another one of Yusuf Khan. Interestingly, the two look exactly similar

Not only this but he even penned down a long note and opened up about his love for him. Aman captioned the post, "So finally its curtains for the only original actor our industry has ever produced. We all seem to be his clones down the ages. INCLUDING ME. When u did start working a lot of people used to tell me that i look and act like him. This has been the biggest compliment I could ever receive. Still get it, and I don't know what to say to that. Just shudder with a feeling that raises the hair up my spine. The original, the thespian, the stalwart, the institution, the teacher, the guide .. RIP DILIP KUMAR... #dilipkumar #dilip."

He continued, "Here is a picture of me on the left which has been doctored by a face app, showing me what I would like like when I am 75 years. And on the right is the ORIGINAL DILIP KUMAR. This is a way of showing how much I love him, adore him ... and in no way trying to size up to him .. or trying to compare myself to him ..If i could be just 1% of his stature .. my life is sorted."

Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu's cemetery amid full state honours on Wednesday evening. Several people gathered outside his residence to catch the last glimpse of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor before his funeral. The funeral was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars, among others.

Just two days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about Dilip Kumar's improving medical condition since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he passed away on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted.

