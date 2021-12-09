Dilip Joshi's daughter all set to tie the knot this month; TMKOC cast including Disha Vakani invited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILIP JOSHI Dilip Joshi's daughter all set to tie the knot this month

Wedding season is here! After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's daughter Niyati is reportedly set to tie the knot this month. She will be marrying Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film write Ashok Mishra. The preparations for the same are in full swing and Dilip Joshi is leaving no stone unturned to make his daughter's wedding a grand one. Reportedly, her wedding is slated to take place on December 11 at the famous Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

According to Koimoi "It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail."

The actor has invited his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars to the wedding, including Disha Vakani who played Dayaben and Bhavya Gandhi who played the role of Tappu in the show. While Disha has accepted the invitation, various media reports suggested she won’t be attending the wedding due to personal reasons but has decided to visit the family to bless Niyati.

The rest of the TMKOC team including Munmun Dutta, producer Asit Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal among others are all excited for Niyati's wedding.

Recently, Dilip's daughter's wedding invitation card surfaced online, which left fans all excited.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dilip Joshi's daughter's wedding invitation card surfaced online

