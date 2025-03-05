Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal's fight video goes viral, netizens react | WATCH Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18's second runner-up Rajat Dalal's video is going viral on social media, where he is seen clashing with Digvijay Singh Rathee.

With the end of 'Bigg Boss 18', its second runner-up Rajat Dalal gained enough popularity to garner attention on his every move. This is the reason why content related to him often remains on social media. However, it cannot be forgotten that he was surrounded every day on Salman Khan's show for his anger issues. And now the same could be seen happening on a new reality show. The Bigg Boss 18's second runner-up was seen locking horns with Digvijay Singh Rathee. Recently, a video of Rajat has been going viral in which he has come to take revenge on Digvijay.

Rajat abuses Digvijay Singh Rathee

In the video, Rajat Dalal first talks to Digvijay Singh Rathee by keeping his hand on his shoulder. Then, suddenly, the conversation moves forward, and Rajat looks at the camera and says, 'Brother said that I am a criminal, my family members feel ashamed to live with me. I have run away from the Gujarat Police.' Hearing Rajat Dalal's words, Digvijay asks When did I say that you are a criminal? On this, Rajat Dalal threatened, 'My brother will take you from here to the road by slapping you.' Hearing this from Rajat Dalal, he gets angry and pushes Digvijay.

Social media reacts

In the video of Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathee, it can be seen that some people try to stop them. People around them keep them away from each other. Apart from threats, there was also a lot of abuse between the two. Social media users are also commenting heavily on this video of Rajat Dalal. One user wrote, 'He was right, he proved that he is a criminal.' While another user wrote, 'This person was bad and will remain bad.'

Both came together and ended the dispute

Let us tell you that this entire dispute took place during an event which was organized under ECL. Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee attended the event as this year's participants. After this dispute went viral on social media, news of a reconciliation between the two is also coming out. However, this video has not surfaced yet. Apart from this, there was news about Digvijay that he might join Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, this news has also not been confirmed yet.

