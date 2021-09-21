Is Digangana Suryavanshi joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Actress clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIGANGANASURYAVANSHI Is Digangana joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

TV and Film actress Digangana Suryavanshi has been in the limelight since she was a child. She started her career as an child artist and rose to fame with her show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera. Now, Digangana has turned to films and has been doing good. Lately, there have been rumours that Digangana will be joining the popular and long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit. While the makers and the actress have not confirmed the same, reports claim that Digangana will be the leading lady. Now, the actress has finally cleared the air and revealed that she is not joining Yeh Rishta...

Digangana told ETimes, "I am being offered many TV roles, but right now I have completely shifted my focus towards films. So any news around me entering a daily soap isn’t true at all. All my dates are completely blocked. I am shooting back to back for 4 different films and OTT projects. I am happy to explore the digital medium."

She added, "It is a conscious decision to not do television as I can't keep up with a daily show commitment. Daily soaps require an investment of every single day. I was 18 when I did Bigg Boss. Uske baad I wanted to explore and see how films turn out for me. I feel I have given a good part of my life to television that too at a very young age. Of course I still love TV and I wouldn't have been where I am today if not for television."

Other than films and TV shows, Digangana Suryavanshi was also seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. Revealing if she enjoys watching the show, she said, ""I have lived in that house and, honestly, I feel that once you come out after living in that house it becomes very difficult to watch that show. I often watch it on Saturdays and Sundays thanks to (show host) Salman (Khan) sir. I enjoy watching him on television."

Digangana will next be seen on screen in the Telugu sports action film "Seetimaarr" along with Tottempudi Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia.