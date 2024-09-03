Did Sudhanshu Pandey leave Anupamaa for Prime Video's reality show 'The Traitors'? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sudhanshu Pandey left Anupamaa after being a part of it for four years

TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the character of Vanraj in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has said goodbye to the show. The actor announced this through a video, after which his fans were very disappointed. Later several reports suggested that the actor will be seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. However, now putting a full stop on all these things, Sudhanshu himself has cleared the air. The actor may not be featuring in Salman's reality show but he may have signed up for another one.

There is good news for his fans. Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen in a reality series with reality TV star and well-known filmmaker Karan Johar. Yes, you heard it right. According to a Times Now report, Sudhanshu will now be a part of the reality show 'The Traitors' on Amazon Prime Video which will be hosted by Karan Johar.

What is his upcoming show?

'The Traitors' will be the Hindi version of the American series of the same name. Karan Johar will host it. Talks were going on with him for a long time and now he has said yes to it. He will be seen as a contestant on this show. To remain a part of this game, contestants are given many tasks and challenges in which they have to move forward by performing well continuously. This show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Reports suggest that Sudhanshu is being paid a huge amount for this. Talks were going on for a long time regarding the payment and now this final conversation has been done. And seems like now the actor will again feature in a show to entertain his fans. However, the release date of this show has not been announced yet.

