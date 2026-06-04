Did Shilpa Shinde mock Hina Khan's cancer treatment amid fake sexual harassment case row?

New Delhi:

When Shilpa Shinde admitted that she fabricated sexual harassment claims against producer Sanjay Kohli back in 2016, several celebs included Hina Khan responded to the case and called out the Bigg Boss 11 winner. For those who don't know Hina was the runner up of the same season and both the TV actress were arch rivals on the reality show. She posted on X and blasted Shilpa's confession, expressing shock and disappointment. Later, Shilpa took to her Instagram and posted a short video where she said the people should keep their nose out of her business.

But it seems like the matter is escalating now. The TV actress has now shared a new video where it seems like she took a dig at Hina's battle with breast cancer and father's demise. In the video, Shilpa told Hina to stop trying to gain publicity since she has personal issues of her own. She warned Hina that what she’s doing could backfire and leave her hurt.

What did Shilpa Shinde say?

Without taking anyone's name, Shilpa said, "Log mere naam par publicity gain karna kab band karenge pata nahi hai. Lekin chalti train mein mat chadhiye, aapko chot lagegi, hai na? Aap publicity gain karne ke liye, aap logon ke paas apni bimariyan hain, ghar ke logon ki jo death hui hai woh log hain, toh aapko Shilpa Shinde kyun chahiye, hai na?"

She also ended the video by saying, "Us waqt agar saath diya hota, toh aaj yeh naubat nahi aati. Nau saal ke baad humne kaam kar liya. Mujhe kisi ne nahi kaha bolo, lekin main ek ladki ke father aur ek aurat ke husband ke liye khadi hoon, kyunki maine jhooth bola tha. Main apne dil par jhooth lekar nahi jee sakti. Agar us waqt maine unhe arrest karwa diya hota, toh main aaj khud arrest ho jaati ki meri galti hai, mujhe de do. Lekin maine aisa kyun kiya? Saam, daam, dand, bhed padhiye. Agar nahi padha ho toh Mahabharat dekhiye."

What is the Shilpa Shinde sexual harassment controversy?

Shilpa Shinde gained fame when she played Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. It aired in 2015 and launched Shinde into instant stardom. Then, in March 2016, Shilpa shockingly quit the show. At the time, she said the makers were causing her mental stress. They allegedly wanted her to sign an exclusivity contract, which would've halted her work on other projects.

Furthermore, she claimed the producers were trying to ruin her career. The production team refuted these claims and served her a legal notice. Amidst the chaos, Shilpa added that producer Sanjay Kohli sexually harassed her. Not only did she accuse him, but she also filed an FIR and expressed worries about her treatment on set.

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