Did Sanchita Ugale die by suicide due to lack of work? Her grandfather breaks silence

New Delhi:

Sanchita Ugale, known for shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, died by suicide on June 14. After the actress' death, her grandfather, Gopinath, broke down while speaking to the media. Remembering her, he said that Sanchita made it on her own in the TV industry and had no "godfather".

Sanchita Ugale's grandfather opens up on her death

Remembering his granddaughter's journey, he said Sanchita had built her career through sheer hard work and determination, without any industry backing. "She was an extremely talented girl. She had progressed on her own merit and through her hard work. She did not have a godfather," he said, addressing the media.

Still struggling to process the tragedy, Gopinath said the family has been unable to understand what she was dealing with emotionally in her final days. "What she was going through mentally at that time, what the real issue was... because she had no disputes with anyone. Nobody ever spoke ill of her. Nothing was lacking in her life. She had achieved everything through her own efforts. She was a very capable girl. She had made a big name for herself across our entire taluka and Ahmednagar district."

He also spoke about the popularity Sanchita gained through her role as Pooja in the television serial Saajan Ghar. According to him, the character became so well known that many people recognised her by the screen name rather than her real one.

"People who watched her television serials knew her by the name 'Pooja'. She became so popular through that character that people across the Ahmednagar district would call her Pooja. Whenever I went somewhere and told people she was my granddaughter, all our relatives and acquaintances across the taluka and district knew her only as 'Pooja'. Hardly anyone there recognised her as Sanchita. Everyone knew her by the name Pooja, which was her character's name in the serial."

Expressing his grief, he added, "It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding."

Responding to speculation that a lack of work may have contributed to her distress, Gopinath dismissed the suggestion, saying, "No, she had work as well."

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya to Wagle Ki Duniya: A look at Sanchita Ugale's most popular TV shows

What is known about Sanchita Ugale's death so far?

According to reports, Sanchita Ugale was alone at home on Sunday evening after her sister Anjali stepped out around 5:30 pm. It was during this time that the 22-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree.

She was rushed to the Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The exact reason behind her death remains unknown. Meanwhile, Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the case. Sanchita lived with her parents and her 15-year-old sister in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also read: Sanchita Ugale dies: Here's what the TV actor shared less than 24 hours before her death