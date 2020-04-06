Did coronavirus force Ekta Kapoor to take off her rings and bracelets?

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, due to her staunch belief in astrology, has always been spotted wearing numerous rings and bracelets. However, on Monday, she took off her rings after developing an allergy that was triggered off by the over-use of soap and sanitiser, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She posted a video on her social media without all of those that shocked not just her fans but also many actors and actresses from the industry.

Taking to her Instagram, Ekta posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her fingers bereft of her rings. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime." Have a look:

Soon Ekta's video left social media users, including her friends from the industry, stunned. Actress Hina Khan commented: "ye kaise hua (how did it happen)?" Responding to Hina, Ekta said: "Allergy due to overuse of soap and sanitizer. Will be back after break."

Meanwhile one user asked her about after how many years she removed those rings, Ekta commented: "2003 I started."

-With IANS inputs

