For the past few days, reports about the breakup between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been a topic of discussion on social media. The speculation intensified after Avinash requested that a song about infidelity be played during a DJ gig. Eisha subsequently hinted that she might reveal the truth, without explicitly naming anyone.

Rajat Dalal, a former Bigg Boss contestant who considers Eisha his sister, also criticised Avinash. Amid the growing controversy, Avinash has now confirmed their separation and taken full responsibility for the situation.

I know Eisha has been deeply hurt: Avinash Mishra

Confirming his breakup with television actor Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra said, "During a DJ gig, I requested a song, which was misinterpreted by people. I am aware of how much this has hurt Eisha and her family. Honestly, that was never my intention. I apologise for everything that happened, including our separation. If anyone is to be blamed, blame me—that was my fault, too. I simply want to apologise to them."

In his statement, Avinash further urged people to stop discussing the matter and avoid involving their friends and families in the controversy.

"Things should not be like this. I urge everyone to put an end to this here and not drag it any further. This is a matter between two individuals; please do not threaten our friends or families over it. I am aware that I need to work on myself and set several things right. Once I am in a better place, I will return. Until then, please let this come to an end," he said.

Addressing the incident involving the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu, which was played following the breakup speculation, Avinash explained, "When someone faces difficulties in their personal life, songs like these often come to mind."

A bond that grew during Bigg Boss 18

For those unaware, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra met during their participation in Bigg Boss 18. Their friendship grew during the show, leading viewers to speculate about a possible romantic relationship. The two later appeared together in several music videos, with their chemistry becoming a talking point among fans.

Avinash and Eisha subsequently appeared on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, where Avinash openly confessed his love for the actress. However, speculation about trouble in their relationship gained momentum after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Also Read:

Avinash Mishra breaks silence on breakup rumours with Eisha Singh: 'Let's allow people to live in peace'