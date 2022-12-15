Devoleena Bhattacharjee's co-stars Rupal Patel-Mohammed Nazim 'weren't invited' to secret wedding

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Devoleena Bhattacharjee's co-stars Rupal Patel and Mohammed Nazim

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the nuptial knot with gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh. But her wedding has come as a surprise to many of her fans, friends and colleagues. The actress, who has been sharing glimpses of her bridal look, posted some images with her husband on Instagram. She married Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala in an intimate ceremony attended by her close ones. However, she did not invite her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-stars Mohammed Nazim aka 'Ahem ji' and Rupal Patel, who played 'Kokila Modi.'

Rupal Patel on Devoleena's wedding

Reacting to Devoleena's wedding news, her close friend and actress Rupal Patel has said that 'it is quite possible that she decided to have a quick wedding'. According to TOI, Rupal Patel said, "I have not been invited. In fact I was on a holiday and have just landed today in Mumbai. I am not even aware if Devoleena is getting married. She is a close friend and a great co-actor and we have known each other for more than a decade, but I am not aware of this news."

“It is quite possible that she decided to have a quick wedding and not invite many people. She might throw a reception later, but as I said, I have no idea about anything and I am just assuming," she added.

Mohammed Nazim's statement

Mohammed Nazim, who was surprised by Devollena's wedding news, said, "I am currently in my hometown in Punjab for my sister's wedding. I had called Devoleena two weeks back to invite her for my sister's wedding, but she said she would not be able to attend it. Anyway, I am happy for her and I wish her all the happiness in life."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is married

Confirming her marriage, Devoleena shared some photos with her husband who was dressed in a black suit. She wrote in the caption, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA (sic)."

As per a report, Devoleena's marriage ceremony took place in Lonavala. The wedding was an intimate affair. Only a few friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit and Devoleena's family members attended the wedding. The couple has reportedly registered for the wedding beforehand. In the photos shared on social media, both Devoleena and her husband looked blissed out upon entering this new phase in their lives.

