Debina Bonnerjee criticised for maternity photoshoot in tube top, netizens say 'not our culture'

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her second child

This year has been full of surprises for the fans of the celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, the Ram and Sita of TV. After welcoming their first child together earlier this year in April, they announced their second pregnancy. While it was surprising for many, social media users congratulated the couple on the news and participated in their happiness. Now, Debina's second pregnancy period is ongoing. A photoshoot of the actress has not gone down well with social media users and some are trolling her over a clip shared on Instagram.

Debina Bonnerjee criticised for maternity photoshoot

An Instagram reel was posted by Debina Bonnerjee from the time she did her latest maternity photoshoot. She was seen posing sitting on a bar stool as she flaunted her baby bump. Her outfit irked the netizens. Debina opted for a black tube top and stockings with an unbuttoned white shirt on top of it. She also wore high heels for the photo session. Social media users have been reacting to the clip and some are trolling her for her dressing choice.

Debina trolled for maternity photoshoot outfit

Debina's outfit choice for the latest set of images has not gone down well with the netizens. In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, "Debi this is not nice bakvass hai western main karthe hai isliye hum bhi kare yeh zauri nahi hai (sic)." Another said, "Why do you have to show naked stomach. This trend is disgusting. Motherhood is beautiful and should pray for child’s safety. Photoshoot will heels on (sic)."

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their baby daughter Lianna earlier this year. They tied the knot in 2011 and after 11 years of marriage, the couple's first child was born.

