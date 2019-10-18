Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves fans nostalgic. Check viral photos

Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Disha Vakani has not appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since September 2017.

Published on: October 18, 2019 22:21 IST
Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma show has been making fans laugh with its funny punches and quirky characters for over 11 years. To date, viewers love to see Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s chemistry and cute banter on the small screen. Now that Disha is all set to return to the show, fans were just waiting to have a first look at her and she has f=given them what they want.

The photos and videos of Disha Vakani’s grand entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are going viral on the internet. After leaving the fans excited by showing Dayaben’s voice during a phone call in the serial, the makers have now shown a scene where Jethalal makes a video call to his wife. Interestingly in the scene, Jethalal is seen telling Dayaben to promise infront of the goddess that once she is back in Gokuldham from her mother’s house in Ahemdabad, she will not leave the house for next 10 years. Check out the pictures here-

One of Best cutest & funny moments from yesterday's episode Dramebaaz Daya dekho toh Shuru ho gai Dramebaaz daya ki drama bazi Drama queen ya Dramebaaz daya ne apni drama Baazi Shuru kar di aur vah bhi Apne Tappu ke Papa ke samne Piche se uski maa ne usko awaaz dekar Nahin bula rahi thi yah usko koi bhi awaaz dekar Nahin bula rahi thi... Dekho to Daya kaise shuru kar Di aur Kis tarah se karne lagi Tappu ke Papa ke samne Apne drama Baazi Piche se uski maa usko Nahin Bulaya tha yah koi awaaz karke usko Nahin bula rahi thi lekin daya Tappu ke Papa ko yah bol rahi hai Tappu ke Papa man bula rahi hai 😂😂😂😂 Jethalal : tu mandir mein hi hai na Daya : Haan Mandir Mein hi hun Jethalal : haan to mataji ke samne Kasam Kha...ab se tu Gokuldham mein aaegi na to agale 10 saal tak wapas se Ahmedabad jaane ka naam Nahin lenge Iske baad shuru hoti hai Dramebaaz ya dream queen daya ke drame baazi Daya :Haan Haan maa aaee Tappu ke Papa maa bula rahi hai chalo ab main phone rakhti hun Yah thi dream queen daya ke drama baazi Piche se uski maa usko Nahin bula rahi thi Nahi koi koi awaz karke uski maa ne usko Bulaya

According to the reports, Disha Vakani has shot some of the episodes and scenes but hasn’t entirely made a comeback in the show. Even producer Asit Modi confirmed that Disha will be back in the show but it will take months before she becomes a regular. Disha Vakani's husband Mayur told Bombay Times in an interview that a solution to the negotiations between the makers and the actress has not been found yet but soon he will find a solution.

Disha Vakani has not appeared in the show since September 2017. She left the show after the arrival of her baby girl Stuti. Earlier it was said to be a maternity leave but later she refused to come back until the producers accept her conditions.

🙏🙏🙏har har Mahadev 🙏🙏🙏 सावन महीने के पहले सोमवार की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं बाबा भोलेनाथ की कृपा आप और आपके परिवार पर हमेशा बनी रहे मंदिर की घंटी, आरती की थाली, नदी के किनारे सूरज की लाली, जिंदगी लाए खुशियों की बहार, भक्ति में है शक्ति बंधू, शक्ति में संसार है, त्रिलोक में है जिसकी चर्चा उन शिव जी का आज त्यौहार है सावन के सोमवार की बधाई।। सावन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं हर हर महादेव 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Pc @jeya.fc #harharmahadev #mahadev #ki #darshan #dishavakani #11saalbemisaal #Jeyafc

