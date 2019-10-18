Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves fans nostalgic. Check viral photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves fans nostalgic

Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma show has been making fans laugh with its funny punches and quirky characters for over 11 years. To date, viewers love to see Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s chemistry and cute banter on the small screen. Now that Disha is all set to return to the show, fans were just waiting to have a first look at her and she has f=given them what they want.

The photos and videos of Disha Vakani’s grand entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are going viral on the internet. After leaving the fans excited by showing Dayaben’s voice during a phone call in the serial, the makers have now shown a scene where Jethalal makes a video call to his wife. Interestingly in the scene, Jethalal is seen telling Dayaben to promise infront of the goddess that once she is back in Gokuldham from her mother’s house in Ahemdabad, she will not leave the house for next 10 years. Check out the pictures here-

According to the reports, Disha Vakani has shot some of the episodes and scenes but hasn’t entirely made a comeback in the show. Even producer Asit Modi confirmed that Disha will be back in the show but it will take months before she becomes a regular. Disha Vakani's husband Mayur told Bombay Times in an interview that a solution to the negotiations between the makers and the actress has not been found yet but soon he will find a solution.

Disha Vakani has not appeared in the show since September 2017. She left the show after the arrival of her baby girl Stuti. Earlier it was said to be a maternity leave but later she refused to come back until the producers accept her conditions.

