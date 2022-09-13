Is Dayaben aka Disha Vakani coming back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Dayaben aka Disha Vakani coming back on TMKOC?

Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi starrer show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the longest-running comedies on Indian television. Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, is unquestionably one of the most well-known characters in the show. She has amassed a massive fan base over the years owing to her distinctive acting abilities, funny interactions with on-screen husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), and the innocent antics that make her unique. The actress left the show five years ago due to her marriage, but her absence is still felt by the viewers. The makers have several times hinted at her return, but then it has turned out to be a prank. Now, show producer Asit Modi has finally opened up on Dayaben’s character in the show.

During a recent press conference, Asit Modi said, "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha vakani i respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience I am also waiting."

Concerning the plot of the show, he revealed that they are molding it in such a way that the episodes would continue till Dayaben's character returns.

Talking about Disha Vakani, he further said, "Try to understand Disha's point as well..she too had the hunger of doing this but after marriage, they have a separate life and responsibilities."

The producer went on to remark that because Disha Vakani is like a family member, he is expecting her back in the show. However, the producers are also holding auditions for the role because her return doesn't appear likely. He also assured the audience that Dayaben's character will appear in upcoming episodes.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Munmum Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, and others. The show has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now and it airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

DON'T MISS

Urvashi Rautela has a message for rumoured-ex boyfriend Rishabh Pant | Viral Video

Did Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar welcome a baby girl? Actress clears air

'Zendaya ‘too old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio': Emmy 2022 host Kenan Thompson's joke goes viral

Latest Entertainment News