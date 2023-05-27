Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya adopts '24-hour fasting' as part of his fitness regime

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYA Dad-to-be Rahul Vaidya adopts '24-hour fasting'

As Rahul Vaidya prepares to embark on his journey into fatherhood, he has been making notable changes to his physical appearance. The singer has undergone a remarkable transformation that has caught everyone's attention. Showcasing his sculpted abs in recent photos, Rahul's newfound physique has quickly gone viral. During an interview, he candidly discussed his weight loss journey, attributing it to his adoption of intermittent fasting. Since embracing this practise, Rahul has experienced significant weight loss and has shared his insights on his transformation.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya said, "When I read about fasting, I was quite fascinated because it has a lot of benefits. I have been fasting for about a month and a half now." He added, "Other than intermittent fasting, I’m actually doing a full one day a week 24 hours fasting, because I think it is great for the regeneration of cells. My body type is such that anything that I do for about 20 days or three weeks, it suddenly shows an effect on my body. I’ve lost weight since I started. I look much leaner and I feel better. When you’re fasting, it does get very difficult. You just have to divert yourself from cravings and tell yourself that there is more to this world than just eating. It’s when you pay attention to the better things in life."

He further went on to say, "I have been actually suffering from a back injury, which has made my back really weak and it doesn’t allow me to work out. I was putting on weight and I was getting heavier. So I thought if I’m not able to burn the calories, I might as well block the intake."

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar are expecting their first child after tying the knot in 2021. They announced the news on social media.

