Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Prabhueva, Saiee and Sonakshi’s unlimited fun on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch video

Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Prabhueva, Saiee and Sonakshi's unlimited fun on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to recreate the magic of Chulbul Panday on the big screen with Dabangg 3 on December 20th. The actor has been promoting the film on various platforms and recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show with director Prabhudeva and leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The team had a blast on the show with Salman, who is also the producer of the show, got candid about the filming of Dabangg 3 and its procedure.

The channel shared a video in which Salman Khan is seen mocking host Kapil for welcoming him in his own show and also entertaining the audience with BTS stories. Kapil as Chachji also tells Arbaaz khan that he is not a daring producer as anyone can put money on Salman. He says Arbaaz should launch him as an actor if he is daring enough. Watch the video here-

Salman Khan looked handsome as he graced The Kapil Sharma Show. He danced on his popular song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3. On the other hand, Sonakshi and Saiee looked gorgeous in their traditional avatars. While Sonakshi has been on the show several times, it was Saiee’s debut.

The teams also talked about the things they fear the most on the show. When asked about what they fear- thappad or pyaar- Salman Khan said both while Sonakshi and Prabhudeva said Pyaar. Saiee answered that she is the most afraid of lizards. When asked about the thing they can’t live without, Salman and Kiccha Sudeep answered family, while Prabhudeva claimed food.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 has created quite a buzz among the viewers. The trailer, as well as the songs, have broken the internet with fans waiting for 20th December to dive into the world of Chulbul Panday.

