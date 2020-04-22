Covid-19: PM Modi lauds Rashami Desai, Divyanka Tripathi and other TV celebs for Fan Ka Fan initiative

Covid-19: PM Modi lauds Rashami Desai, Divyanka Tripathi and other TV celebs for Fan Ka Fan initiati

Actor-Producer JD Majethia recently launched the website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. Popular TV actors such as Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Rupali Ganguli,Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha among others are part of the Fan Ka Fan' initiative. Lauding the efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ” This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank You all those who came together for this.”

This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank you to all those who have come together for this. https://t.co/QgiHPETLG8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

"To protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus, the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when many from the country are impacted, then many from the country need to rise up to the occasion and help," Majethia said in a statement earlier.

"The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it," he added.

