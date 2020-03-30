Image Source : INSATGRAM Coronavirus lockdown: Rashami Desai sweeps floor, Kamya Punjabi cleans home with husband Shalabh Dang

Owing to the lockdown, when social distancing is a mandatory practice, televsion celebrities are trying to keep their spirits up and cheer fans. The social media platforms are flooded with posts of how the telly stars are taking the isolation period in their stride. The country is currently witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai took charge with a broom in her hand and looked adorable while she cleans her home In the video clip shared on social media, Rashami can be seen wearing a white kurta and blued denims while she makes sure that her house is cleaned properly. She can even be heard taking instructions from someone who is not visible on camera as they say, "Take out dirt from that area as well."

Meanwhile, popular TV actress Kamya Punjabi was seen cleaning her house with some help from her husband Shalabh Dang. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Apni zimmedaari khud uthao thoda kaam karo aur thoda karwao #stayhome #stayhealthy #stopblamingothers #goawaycovid19|".

Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage.

