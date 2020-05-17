Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMIDESAI Congratulations Rashami Desai trends after she becomes first Indian TV actress to collaborate with Google

Rashami Desai is probably one of the most popular names of the Television industry who has won accolades for her work in daily soaps like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. The celebrity was one of the most talked-about contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. But now, her name would be recognized in the world as she has become the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google. As soon as the fans came to know about the good news, hashtag #CongratulationsRashamiDesai became one of the top trends on Twitter. Talking about the new platform, Rashami would be featuring in the cameos where she will be posting videos with the answer of the most asked questions about her on the search engine. The videos of the actress will be posted directly and will feature every time a person will search for her name on Google.

Sharing the news about another feather to her cap, Rashami took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote alongside, "So excited to be the first Indian television actress to have collaborated with @googleindia @google for Cameos on Google. Now you can know more about me from me directly! Thanks google India for this lovely initiative."

Have a look:

Look how her fans reacted to the same by making her one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website:

A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely.

Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter.

A strong woman is both soft and powerful she is both practical and spiritual.

A woman in her essence is a gift to the world

Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/Q6pwMW9s4j — Reshmiii ✨❤️💥 (@RashamiDesai16) May 17, 2020

You are the sum total of everything you've ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot - it's all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.@TheRashamiDesai Love u

Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/Za1TePbP9n — Ankita ❤️ Rashami (@AnkitaBhol) May 17, 2020

Rashami Desai becomes the first Indian Television Actress to collaborate for cameos on Google.



Congratulations Rashami Desai@TheRashamiDesai — Rashmi Desai FanClub BB13💞 (@Rashamified) May 17, 2020

Congratulations Rashami Desai .

The golden period has already started. @TheRashamiDesai

More power to u. pic.twitter.com/epq9V7hyvS — #TheRDShow❤ (@ayshahabib11) May 17, 2020

Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better.



U changed my life Mithu@TheRashamiDesai



Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/RaUE1cRh1X — Ankita ❤️ Rashami (@AnkitaBhol) May 17, 2020

Grow through

What you went through



And u will rise stronger

Than before



Congratulations Rashami Desai@TheRashamiDesai — KK❤ (@kartikkataria_) May 17, 2020

The things I learnt from @TheRashamiDesai is that have self respect, patience, be courageous and hard work..You well deserve the award Rashami mam.



Congratulations Rashami Desai — Krishna Prakash (@KMystry64) May 17, 2020

From a small-town girl to an established actress in the entertainment industry. @TheRashamiDesai has achieved a lot of success and is an inspiration for many. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.



Congratulations Rashami Desai — KK❤ (@kartikkataria_) May 17, 2020

I learn a lot from you. You’re always gentle, has your own goals. I am proud to be your fans and we will always here with you. Please take care of yourself.



Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/QkxygdlKb8 — 𝐌𝐫.𝐑 (@Mr_Rathore1) May 17, 2020

Being the first television actress to be associated with THE GOOGLE is a big addition to your achievements' list! @TheRashamiDesai



Congratulations Rashami Desai — Sanu ♥️ (@sanju06_sanu) May 17, 2020

If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person's life in a positive light, and that's what I want to do. That's what it's all about.



My role model Rashami



Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/YujtGYFwAx — Ankita ❤️ Rashami (@AnkitaBhol) May 17, 2020

Rashami has been time and again impressing her fans with her latest outings. She recently won everyone's hearts by sharing a strong and much-needed message about India being a secular country on Instagram. Check it out:

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle to share an awe-inspiring photo flaunting her toned figure in a sunshine yellow crop-top paired with black and white striped pants. Along with it she wrote a meaningful caption that read, "To love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you."

A lot of her industry friends could not stop themselves from commenting on her picture. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna wrote, 'Pretty Girl,' while Karanvir Bohra commented, 'You have become hot.' Mrunal Thakur extended her compliments with 'Hey sunshine.'

On the work front, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's shoow Naagin 4.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage