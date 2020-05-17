Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai adds another feather to her cap as she becomes the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google for cameos. As soon as her fans came to know about it, they made hashtag #CongratulationsRashamiDesai one of the top trends on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2020 19:39 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMIDESAI

Congratulations Rashami Desai trends after she becomes first Indian TV actress to collaborate with Google

Rashami Desai is probably one of the most popular names of the Television industry who has won accolades for her work in daily soaps like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. The celebrity was one of the most talked-about contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. But now, her name would be recognized in the world as she has become the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google. As soon as the fans came to know about the good news, hashtag #CongratulationsRashamiDesai became one of the top trends on Twitter. Talking about the new platform, Rashami would be featuring in the cameos where she will be posting videos with the answer of the most asked questions about her on the search engine. The videos of the actress will be posted directly and will feature every time a person will search for her name on Google.

Sharing the news about another feather to her cap, Rashami took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote alongside, "So excited to be the first Indian television actress to have collaborated with @googleindia @google for Cameos on Google. Now you can know more about me from me directly! Thanks google India for this lovely initiative." 

Have a look:

Look how her fans reacted to the same by making her one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website:

Rashami has been time and again impressing her fans with her latest outings. She recently won everyone's hearts by sharing a strong and much-needed message about India being a secular country on Instagram. Check it out:

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle to share an awe-inspiring photo flaunting her toned figure in a sunshine yellow crop-top paired with black and white striped pants. Along with it she wrote a meaningful caption that read, "To love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you."

A lot of her industry friends could not stop themselves from commenting on her picture.  Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna wrote, 'Pretty Girl,' while Karanvir Bohra commented, 'You have become hot.' Mrunal Thakur extended her compliments with 'Hey sunshine.' 

On the work front, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's shoow Naagin 4. 

