Congratulations! Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcome baby girl

Television couple Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel have welcomed their first child on Saturday, December 14. The TV couple have been blessed with a baby girl. Releasing a statement after the little one's birth, Karan said that he is a bit intimidated and overjoyed. He also said that Ankita is doing well.
"Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us,'' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star said as per Pinkvilla report. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and Karan confirmed reports of Ankita's pregnancy last month in an interview.
Karan said that Ankita is all set to give the best birthday gift ever to him. Karan and Ankita announced the good news last year, however, unfortunately, Ankita suffered a miscarriage.
Earlier in an interview, Karan said he wants to have two kids whom he will spoil.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing a very very happy birthday to the woman who changed my life and turned it into a fairytale .... cannot wish for anything less than the best of both worlds for you jaan. Mere words aren’t enough for me to tell you how much i love you or what you mean to me but i will say this, “You Make Me Want Myself To Become A Better Person Only So That I Can be Worthy Of Having You”. Wish you all you luck in the world. Love you for this lifetime and the rest to come. @ankzbhargava you are the priceless Award that God Rewarded me with.
On the professional front, Karan, who has been an integral part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will go on-air after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Karan and Divyanka Tripathi starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off air on December 18 and will be replaced by its spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.
A few days ago, Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chartrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Rucha Hasabnis also welcomed baby girls into their lives.