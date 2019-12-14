Congratulations! Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcome baby girl

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava blessed with a baby girl

Television couple Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel have welcomed their first child on Saturday, December 14. The TV couple have been blessed with a baby girl. Releasing a statement after the little one's birth, Karan said that he is a bit intimidated and overjoyed. He also said that Ankita is doing well.

"Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us,'' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star said as per Pinkvilla report. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and Karan confirmed reports of Ankita's pregnancy last month in an interview.

Karan said that Ankita is all set to give the best birthday gift ever to him. Karan and Ankita announced the good news last year, however, unfortunately, Ankita suffered a miscarriage.

Earlier in an interview, Karan said he wants to have two kids whom he will spoil.

On the professional front, Karan, who has been an integral part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will go on-air after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Karan and Divyanka Tripathi starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off air on December 18 and will be replaced by its spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chartrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Rucha Hasabnis also welcomed baby girls into their lives.