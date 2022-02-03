Comedian Sunil Grover discharged from hospital post bypass surgery; doctors confirm he suffered heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sunil Grover discharged from the hospital

Highlights Sunil Grover was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week

He suffered a minor heart attack as informed by his doctors

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been discharged from Asian Heart Institute after successful bypass surgery. The doctor at the hospital informed that Sunil had suffered a minor heart attack and was also found COVID-19 positive at the time of admission on January 8. After a week, an angiography was done and since it was found that all of his three arteries had blockage a bypass was done.

Sunil underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. "Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr. Panda said.

On Wednesday, actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share her concern over Sunil's health and extended her well wishes to the actor. She wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

Sunil is best known for playing popular characters of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Apart from his stint on television, Sunil has also been a part of several Bollywood movies including Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also had a role in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Apart from this, he was seen in Aamir Khan's 2008 film 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

