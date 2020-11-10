Image Source : FACEBOOK/RAJEEVNIGAM Comedian Rajeev Nigam pens down heartbreaking post after son Devraj died on his birthday

Stand-up comedian and television actor Rajeev Nigam took to social media to share the tragic news of his son Devraj's demise. "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj passed away without cutting the birthday cake. Who gives this kind of a birthday gift)..." Rajeev wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday. Along with his post, Nigam shared a photo with his son.

Just two years back, he took to Facebook to inform his fans about the ill health of his child and informed that his son was critical and was on a ventilator. This is the reason why Rajeev reportedly went to his hometown after considering his son's deteriorating health. Sharing the update, Rajeev wrote on Facebook, "Mera beta kal se bahut critical hai ..ventilator pe hai..aap sab log uske liye pray karein....ki wo jaldi swasth ho jaaye..."

Nigam has appeared in shows like "Laughter Challenge 2", "Comedy Circus" and "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai". He was even seen in TV series Maa Exchange in 2011, along with his wife Anuradha Nigam.

