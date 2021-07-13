Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESH PAUL Comedian Bharti Singh reveals unknown aspects of her life in a heartfelt conversation with Maniesh Paul; WATCH

Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a poignant video clip about comedian Bharti Singh in which Bharti can be seen having a heartfelt conversation with him. "I always like walking in the rains… because no one can see me crying -- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep… they hide their wounds and such is @bharti.laughterqueen, the laughter queen. She has been through a lot and I am so happy that she shared it with me," wrote Maniesh on Instagram.

In the video clip, Bharti is seen talking to Maniesh in a rather poignant mood, revealing the unknown aspects of her life.

She said: "In my life, I just have my mother. I don't have a father. When I was just two years old, he passed away. I even haven't seen him. I don't even have a photo of my father in my house. I don't allow anyone to put them up. My sister and my brother have seen father's love, but not me. But I didn't even get love from my brother in my house. Because everyone was busy in their work. But now the love I get from my husband has made me realise how a man cares for a woman."

Take a look:

Bharti is married to screenwriter and television producer Harsh Limbachiya.

The interview was part of Maniesh's series of podcasts interviewing celebrities. His Instagram post was a glimpse of his conversation with Bharti.

"To know her story, watch my podcast with her out on this friday… subscribe to my youtube channel (link in bio) #mp #themanieshpaulpodcast #newepisode #truestory #real #struggle #life #godiskind," wrote Maniesh on Instagram.

Here are a few podcasts of Maniesh that his fans absolutely loved.

-with IANS inputs