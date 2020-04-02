Image Source : INSTAGRAM Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh celebrate Ashtami pooja by distributing food to security guards

The entire country is on a 21-day lockdown and everyone is being advised to stay back at home. Meanwhile, people have given offs to their house helps, maids, staff members, etc. However, the security guards of various societies are still on their duty. In the wake of the same, comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa thanked them by distributing food among their building security guards during this Chaitra Navratri. The couple performed the Ashtami pooja and offered them with the holy offering or 'prasad.'

Taking to Instagram, Bharti shared the same with her fans and wrote, "On the occasion of Ashtami, I met our building guards. They haven’t been home for the past 20 days, securing our homes and doing their duty day and night and staying in staff quarters in our building. Harsh and I decided to offer them prasad of the lil Pooja we did at home today. Thank you! #obroiesprings #famliy #jaimatadi #fightagainstcorona."

Bharti is quite active on the social media and keeps on sharing funny videos for her fans. Most recently, she shared a TikTok video in which she was seen mopping the floor while asking people to once mop their house if they feel that their house is small. Captioning the same, she wrote, "abhi kuch din pehle harsh ko bol rhi thi ki ghar chota hai bada ghar lene hai ab nahi kahugi sachi yaar jab kaam karo tab pata chalta hai #gocorongo #kaamwalibai #stayhome#stayhealthy @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @tiktok."

Bharti, today wished Kapil Sharma on his birthday through a post and said, "ishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee!"

Meanwhile, the number of affected people in India has crossed a toll of 1800 in India and the death toll is also increasing at an alarming rate.

