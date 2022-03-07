Choreographer Tushar Kalia gets engaged to girlfriend Triveni Barman; Madhuri Dixit sends love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSHAR KALIA Tushar Kalia dropped the update by treating his fans with an adorable picture with Triveni.

Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia is on cloud nine as he got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman. On Monday, Tushar took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. "She said YES @trivenibarman ...Couldn't have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever #love #gratitude," he wrote. Tushar dropped the update by treating his fans with an adorable picture with Triveni.

Take a look:

In the image, the couple can be seen hugging each other with a beautiful scenic sunset in the background. Meanwhile, Triveni also shared the same picture on her account and wrote, "6th March 2022, followed with heart emoticons."

As soon as Tushar announced his engagement, social media users including members from the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with best wishes. "Happy Birthday and congrats," actor Madhuri Dixit Nene commented. "Heartiest congratulations," actor Mouni Roy wrote. Jubin Nautiyal said, "Much love and congratulations brother." Sana Saeed, Arjun Bijlani also wished the couple.

Tushar is best known for judging 'Dance Deewane' along with Madhuri Dixit Nene. He has also choreographed songs for several movies like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Ok Jaanu', and 'Half Girlfriend'. Meanwhile, Triveni is a model and social media influencer. She has also been a finalist at Miss India in 2017. Recently, she also appeared in a music video, titled Tum Meri Thi.

-with ANI inputs