'Chitthi Aayi Hai': Bigg Boss 19 contestants left in tears after receiving letters from their families | Watch In the latest promo, Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand and others, got emotional after receiving letters from their family members, breaking down in tears. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

This week in the Bigg Boss 19 house was not less than a rollercoaster ride, as wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has been making things difficult for the other contestants. From engaging in verbal fights to not performing in favor of the house during the ration task, she has become the talk of the town ever since entering the reality TV show.

In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, contestants can be seen getting emotional as they receive letters from their families. For the unversed, it has been 52 days since the contestants have been in touch with the outside world, and these letters from their families came as a much-needed support.

Contestants get emotional reading family letters

The promo video for the upcoming episode, which will air on Thursday, October 16, opens with the hit song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', where a pigeon-shaped prop drops envelopes in the garden area. The housemates are seen collecting them from the ground.

Later, comedian Pranit More, actor Kunicka Sadnandand, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, and others are seen getting teary-eyed while reading the letters from their family members. Many of them start crying as they deeply miss their loved ones. These letters make the contestants feel happy and connected to their families even while staying inside the house.

Makers of Bigg Boss 19 release new promo

JioHotstar Reality dropped the new promo of the upcoming episode on social media platforms. The caption reads, "Gharwaalon ke liye aayi chitthi ne bhar diye sabke aankhon mein aansu. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par."

For the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur fame actor Zeishan Quadri was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, four contestants nominated for eviction this week are Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar.

The hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 can be watched on the Jio Hotstar streaming platform at 9 pm and on Colors TV channel at 10:30 pm.

