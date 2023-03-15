Chhavi Mittal hits back at trolls for shaming her for kissing her children; says 'Unimaginable'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHHAVIHUSSEIN Chhavi Mittal's Instagram uploads with kids

Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal is quite active on social media. The actress keeps her fans and followers updated with her personal and professional endeavors. The actress has become an inspiration for many people in the past few months as she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer. But recently, Chhavi was attacked by the trolls for kissing her children and called it child abuse.

On Wednesday, she shared a strong message for a social media user who called it ‘child abuse' and criticised Chhavi for kissing her kids. She shared a screenshot of the user's comment which read, “Dislike for thumbnail image..we should not kiss our kids like that. I will consider this was child abuse. Sorry.” Soon after many fans came out in Chhavi's support. Talking about the incident, the actor wrote, “Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids.”

The actor further added some photos of herself planting kisses on her kids and said, “Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don’t know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I’d love to know in the comments below, what’s your love language as a parent?!! Tell me.”

It is not the first time, Chhavi is getting trolled by social media. Earlier, the actress on the occasion of her 42nd birthday shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she was seen sharing a kiss with her husband Mohit Hussein. While in another her cleavage was visible. Seems like some people found it objectionable. They wrote some distasteful comments on her post, to which Chhavi shared a long post on Instagram in which she called such people for their "double standards."

The actor is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April last year. She is now cancer-free. Chhavi is popularly known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

