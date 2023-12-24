'Cheat karna pattern raha...' Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui lied about his son in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui lied about his son

Every day there is a new commotion in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Especially since Ayesha Khan has entered the house as a wild card, the atmosphere is quite different. Ayesha, who came to the house to expose Munawar, is now seen flirting with him. In such a situation, the family members as well as the audience are confused about what kind of khichdi is brewing between the two. Meanwhile, Ayesha has made another big revelation about Munawar.

This revelation by Ayesha has once again forced the viewers of Bigg Boss to think. In fact, in the recent episode, Ayesha is seen talking to Ankita saying that everyone is telling her that her words and actions do not match each other. Because when she came to the show, she came solely to expose all his secrets. But now Ayesha says that she does not want to make any further revelations about him. Ayesha said that she is also trying to find out whether whatever Munawar has told her is true or false.

The Bigg Boss live feed posted a tweet this morning that is garnering a lot of attention. Ayesha Khan says Munawar Faruqui was lying about staying with his son, and claims cheating is his pattern. She says, "I heard him saying, he was with his son for 6 months. Do mahine se main apke sath thi... aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulawa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho ya nahin," "Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai proof he mere paas. From starting it has been his pattern and he accepts it,” read the tweet.

According to Ayesha, Munawar had told her that he had been living with his son for the last six months. Munawar and Ayesha have been together for two months. According to Ayesha, her son comes to stay with her only once a week. This means that Munawar has lied to them about this too. Ayesha was also seen telling Neil that she has nothing to do with Munawar. She is using Munawar only for fame and games.

