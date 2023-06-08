Charu Asopa slams trolls, says 'daughter Ziana looks old because of her bua Sushmita Sen & father'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA Charu Asopa and Ziana

The final hearing of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce is reported to happen on June 8 in the family court. Even since she got married to Sushmita Sens' brother Rajiv Sen, her personal life became the talk of the town. Charu has been living separately from her husband since 2022 and they have an 18-month-old daughter, Ziana, who is constantly being trolled for not having started talking, yet. Amid this, Charu Asopa has lashed out at trolls for targeting her daughter time and again. She also further argued that her daughter looks old because her bua (Sushmita Sen) and father (Rajeev Sen) are like that.

According to Etimes, Charu said, "When they talk negatively about my daughter I get really hurt. She must be looking like a three-year-old baby but she is just one and a half months old. She’s just 18 months old. How can she suddenly start talking. She looks older because her genes are like that. Her grandfather, bua and father are like that. They all are very tall so she got that from them. So when they speak negatively about her I feel extremely bad."

Charu also opened up about her equation with Rajeev and how she doesn't have a problem with Ziana being with his father. She shared, "Ziana is Rajeev and my responsibility and she is our child. Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants, I always say this that he’s always welcome to spend time with Ziana. In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father. That’s not a problem."

Charu-Rajeev's separation

Earlier, Charu Asopa moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana after her alleged divorce with Rajeev, who accused the former of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. On the other hand, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Following this, Charu left her marital home and relocated to a new space.

Later, while speaking about impending divorce, Rajeev Sen said, "Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety."

For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in November, 2022.

