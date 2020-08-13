Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Charu Asopa reacts to reports of troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen: Waiting for God's directions

Celebrity relationships are really uncertain. We sometimes see them happily together and at the next moment news about their breakup or divorce surface on the internet. Television actress Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen happens to be one of those couples who have been under the radar of their fans for quite a long time. Just before their first wedding anniversary in June this year reports about troubled marriage started doing rounds. It all happened when every now and then the couple started deleting pictures on social media. Not only this, but the fuel to the fire was also added when it came to light that the two have been staying away from each other ever since the COVID-29 lockdown. For the unversed, Charu is in Mumbai while model-turned-actor Rajeev, who also happens to be the brother of Sushmita Sen is in Delhi.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Charu who is all set to make her comeback to acting with TV show Akbar Ka Bal Birbal opened up about her relationship with her husband. She said, "Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions." When quipped if she has had not decided anything yet, she said, "Yes, you can say that."

In a previous interview, Rajeev said that someone close to Charu is ‘brainwashing’ her to which she replied and said, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."

The duo met each other through common friends. After dating for four months, they got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019 after which a grand celebration took place in Goa.

On the work front, Charu has worked in shows like-- Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev, on the other hand, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the thriller Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?, directed by Vishal Mishra.

