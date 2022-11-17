Charu Asopa moves into new house amidst separation from husband Rajeev Sen, says ‘enough for me...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASOPACHARU Charu Asopa and Ziana

Amid an ugly separation from her estranged husband-actor Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana. Recently, Sushmita Sen's brother accused Charu of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. On the other hand, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Following this, Charu left her marital home and relocated to a new space.

She has shared a vlog that gives a tour of the house and said that it may be small, but enough for her and Ziana. Charu, initially nervous, started the video by saying that people have been messaging her and insisting that she should share new vlogs. Following this, the actress then welcomed everyone to her living room which featured full white interiors and a play area for Ziana, where she spends the maximum time. One can also get a glimpse of Ziana’s feet and hand clay imprint is framed and hung on the wall.

Charu then showed an L-shape sofa, where she spends her me-time. She said, “I read books, sip my coffee near this window area. I love open spaces. I have turned this area into a small balcony with a green grass carpet. It’s also quite airy.” Soon she got emotional and shared, "I won’t call this my house. This is my home. You make a house with bricks and cement. It becomes a home with the people you live in." Take a look

Rajeev accuses Charu of having affair with Karan Mehra

Earlier, Rajeev said that Charu is playing the 'woman card' and was romantically involved with Mehra. He told Hindustan Times "Charu has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation."

Revealing Charu’s alleged romance with Karan Mehra, Sen spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother and said, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about impending divorce, Rajeev Sen said, "Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety."

For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.

