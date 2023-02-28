Charu Asopa celebrates birthday with estranged husband Rajeev Sen, shares mushy photos. Fans REACT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Amid their divorce proceedings, Charu Asopa and estranged husband Rajeev Sen celebrated actress' birthday together. The duo, who has been in the news for their ugly separation married in 2019, but within a few months they started having issues and Charu left Rajeev’s home. Now, on Charu's special day, Rajeev took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures from his family time that they spent together with their daughter Zianna. He also shared the sweetest wish for her estranged wife and posed couple's mushy photos.

In the images, Rajeev and Charu are seen posing with their daughter Zianna. In one of the pictures, Charu can be seen standing closely next to her husband. With the awwdorable pictures, Rajeev penned a caption for Charu wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Charu wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always," he wrote.

Charu, too, dropped the same images on her Instagram handle and thanked Rajeev for making her birthday special. The pictures of the estranged couple have garnered several likes and comments. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans got super happy to see the couple together and started pouring blessings on them in the comment section. A user wrote, "Sooooo happy to see both of you together." Another added, "Ab jhgadna nai or jhagdo bhi to baat divorce tk Mt le Jaya kro child needs both father and mother.." (Now, don't let the issues and fights go till divorce, the child needs both parents)."

Charu-Rajeev's separation

Earlier, Charu Asopa moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana after her alleged divorce with Rajeev, who accused the former of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. On the other hand, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Following this, Charu left her marital home and relocated to a new space.

Later, while speaking about impending divorce, Rajeev Sen said, "Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety."

For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in November, 2022.

