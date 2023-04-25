Chahatt Khanna opens up on being trolled on social media, says 'it impacted my mental health...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chahatt Khanna

TV actress Chahatt Khanna has revealed that social media trolling, negative and abusive comments often affected her mentally but now she is learning to handle the trolls peacefully. The actress, who is known for television programmes 'Kumkum', 'Kaajjal', 'Qubool Hai', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', further shared that online trolling can affect a person's mental health and well-being. She added that people unnecessarily comment on someone's looks and that is unfortunate and insulting. Chahatt requested everyone to spread positivity.

Talking about the same, she said, "Earlier, I used to take the comments more seriously, I have now learned to ignore them and focus on the positive aspects of my life. It is essential to address the issue of online trolling and cyberbullying, as it can have a severe impact on people's mental health."

"I have also urged people to spread positivity and kindness on social media, rather than spreading hate and negativity. I believe that social media can be a powerful tool for connecting people and spreading positivity if used in the right way. It is important to remember that everyone has the right to express themselves and to be themselves without fear of harassment. We should all strive to use social media responsibly and to spread positivity instead of hate," she added.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a legal notice for Rs 100 crore to Chahatt Khanna

Earlier, Chahatt was in the news for her involvement in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who sent a legal notice to her seeking Rs 100 crore for causing "damage" and "irreplaceable harm" to his reputation with her allegations. The notice comes after Chahatt, in an interview with a national daily, claimed that she was trapped in visiting him in Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees before her and proposed marriage. When she told him that she is already married and has two kids, she was told that her husband was not the right man for her.

Chahatt also said that it was only after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her in the alleged extortion case involving him - a little more than a year ago - that she learnt that Chandrashekhar is not former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's nephew.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma's oops moment in bold bralette while walking ramp invites heavy trolling. Watch Video

Latest Entertainment News