Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on why she slammed Uorfi Javed on social media, says 'it was tough to tolerate'

Uorfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna engaged in a huge catfight on social media. The fight started with Chahatt taking a dig at Uorfi’s fashion sense, which didn’t go well with the latter. After Chahatt’s demeaning remark, Uorfi clapped back at her. Now, Chahatt has recently revealed why she chose to publicly mock Uorfi in the first place.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Chahatt Khanna was quizzed about her spat with Uorfi. To which she responded by saying, ‘’Nothing actually happened, just that it was getting really tough to tolerate this nonsense happening since months on social media. So I finally spoke about it, and she replied in her level of class’’

For the unversed, Chahatt shared a picture of Uorfi Javed recently while the actor was out and about wearing a yellow dupatta outfit. The actress posted a lengthy caption criticizing Uorfi and calling her "cheap." Uorfi was quite quick to respond with a lengthy post in her defense, labeling her a "hypocrite." Uorfi added that she is not receiving alimony like her and is instead surviving off of her own income. The remark enraged Chahatt and she took to social media to call Uorfi "classless" and stated that she does not want to be a part of the drama.

Her post read, "I don't need to be part of this drama but it's essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know i've worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven't taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows about this, but people with class would never do that, also i'm not expecting class from classless people nor paid media"

While the war of words continues, Uorfi Javed is unwell and has been admitted to the hospital. The Bigg Boss OTT star posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed and wrote that she was constantly putting her health last.

