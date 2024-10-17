Cast left 'Anupama' because of Rupali Ganguly? Rushad Rana put an end to rumours, reveals truth

Follow us on Image Source : X Sudhanshu Pandey was the first cast member to exit from Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the character of 'Anupama' in Rajan Shahi's famous daily soap 'Anupamaa', remains in the headlines. Recently, several actors left the Star Plus show, for which users mostly blamed Rupali Ganguly on social media. In a recent interview, another 'Anupamaa' actor Rushad Rana opened up about whether Rupali Ganguly is really the reason for the exit of the stars. Let's know what the actor has said.

The show Anupama is surrounded by controversies

For some time now, the TV show Anupamaa has been surrounded by controversies, ever since the cast of the show started leaving the show. Some actors chose to leave the show after a leap of 15 years. At the same time, some left before that. There were many speculations that the actors had left the show because of their bad relations with Rupali Ganguly. Kavya AKA Madalsa Sharma was also trolled for calling Ganguly 'two-faced' in one of her interviews. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Rupali's co-star Rushad Rana reacted to this.

Is Rupali Ganguly the real reason for leaving the show?

In a recent interview, Rushad was asked if Rupali Ganguly was the reason for the stars' exit or not. To which the actor the actor had a rather diplomatic reply. "I don't know yaar, I think it's up to everyone to decide. Look, as far as I am concerned, Rupali has been a good actress, she puts her heart and soul into her work. I don't think she would stoop to this level. But as I said, what has happened with Madalsa or what has happened with anyone else, I don't know," the actor said.

Rushad Rana reveals the reason for leaving the show

When asked about the reasons behind him leaving the show, Rashad revealed that he had not left the show and that his character in the show had ended. He expressed his eagerness to work with Rajan Shahi again. "I have had a very good relationship with both Rajan Shahi and Rupali," the actor said.

Also Read: Radhika Apte surprises fans with baby bump at BFI London Film Festival | See pics