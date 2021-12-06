Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande shares mushy picture with beau Vicky Jain, sizzles in red saree pics

Highlights Ankita Lokhande shares loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita-Vicky are yet to announce their wedding date

Photos of their wedding card and pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media

Ankita Lokhane will soon be tying the knot soon with her beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta fame actress is all set to get married on December 14 this year. Ahead of their wedding, the actress has posted a loved-up picture with her longtime boyfriend, and the couple, who are head-over-heels in love with each other, look nothing but regal. "Bas yu hi," she captioned the post. In the pictures, the actress sizzled in a red saree, while Vicky Jain can be seen complementing her in black.

Ankita Lokhane and Vicky Jain, who has been dating for quite a long time now have begun their pre-wedding functions and the photos of the same are doing rounds on the internet. Recently, Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The bride and the groom-to-be looked their traditional best. Ankita looking stunning in her green saree with pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."

The photos of their wedding card have also gone viral on social media. Actress Shraddha Aarya, who recently married her long time boyfriend Rahul Nagal shared videos of Ankita's wedding invitation on her Instagram stories. The wedding card also gives a hint about the date and venue of their wedding ceremony.

For those unversed, the couple has been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta.