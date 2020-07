Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_PARTHSAMTHAAN TV actor Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 test COVID19 positive

BREAKING NEWS: TV actor Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 tested COVID19 positive. The actor has returned to the shoot after three and a half months recently and shared a photo on social media. Now that he has tested positive for the deadly virus, the shooting of the Balaji Telefilms's show has been stopped and all members of the production team and artists have been asked to undergo tests.

