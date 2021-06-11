'Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' on top trends, netizens call it 'regressive, cringeworthy'

Image Source : TWITTER/GUPSHUPTV_PK Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A recent episode of the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airing on Star Plus is social media ire. Fans are criticising it for the plot and are calling it regressive and cringeworthy. Some have also called out for the boyvott of the show. 'Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' also became one of the top trends on the microblogging site.

In the episode, Kaku -- a senior member of the family -- asks Virat to have lunch with his sister-in-law Pakhi after a massive fight between Virat, his wife Sai and Pakhi. Kaku tries to manipulate Virat into making him believe that Sai does not care for him but Pakhi does. The plot has left netizens baffled. Several took to Twitter to call out the love triangle toxic. Calling out the faulty script, u user tweeted, "She is supposed to be a doctor right? To fulfill her aaba's dream. But what are you people showing us now? She is only solving her in-laws problems and getting insulted by them every now & then. Change the storyline."

"This trend isn't for targeting actors, it is for the regressive and cheap content shown in the show i.e. the elders encouraging devar-bhabhi to do EMA. "Boycott" trend is not a small thing, plz stop dragging actors in it," wrote another. Many were angry with the concept of the show, sample some of these tweets:

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has been ruling the TRP charts lately. Sai and Virat aka Ayesh and Neil's chemistry has been tugging at the fans' heartstrings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is about Sai Virat who get tied in marriage because of their parents. However, Virat's lost love returns to him which leaves him divided between marriage and love. Eventually, Virat falls in love with his wife Sai. The show completed its 200 episodes on May 24.